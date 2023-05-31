scorecardresearch
WhatsApp brings Companion mode for iPhone users: Details

Companion mode is part of the stable WhatsApp for iOS version 23.10.76 update and will be rolled out to users over the coming weeks.

Written by Priya Pathak
WhatsApp Companion mode enables users to link their WhatsApp accounts to up to four Android smartphones or iPhones.

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the Companion mode for iPhone users. The new feature allows iPhone users to link their accounts across multiple devices. The feature, initially launched for Android smartphones, is now being rolled out to iPhones, aiming to provide seamless communication across multiple devices.

WhatsApp Companion mode enables users to link their WhatsApp accounts to up to four Android smartphones or iPhones. When activated, all linked devices connect with WhatsApp independently ensuring that companion devices receive text messages, multimedia files, voice notes, and more, even when the primary device is offline. If the primary device remains disconnected from the internet for an extended period, WhatsApp will automatically log out from the companion devices.

The feature is part of the stable WhatsApp for iOS version 23.10.76 update and will be rolled out to users over the coming weeks. The changelog on the App Store confirms the arrival of this feature, allowing users to use an existing WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

To link an iPhone, tap the “link this device” option on the phone number registration screen.

The changelog for the same update also mentions the Keep feature for iPhones. The feature, now available for iPhones, allows users to save important messages for later when using Disappearing messages. Just long press on a message and choose “Keep” to get started.

WhatsApp has also added new text overlay tools for Status including updated fonts and background colours. There’s a change regarding GIFs too. The GIFs will now play automatically without having to tap them.

iPhone users can now also add a WhatsApp call link to the iOS calendar app by selecting “Add to Calendar” when you create a call link from the Calls Tab.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 09:52 IST

