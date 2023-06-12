WhatsApp Beta Update: What is the redesigned emoji keyboard?

WhatsApp is all set to roll out its new update. This update will be released through the Google Play Beta Program. With this update, some of the fortunate Beta testers will be able to use a redesigned emoji keyboard, which will bring the WhatsApp version up to 2.23.12.19.

According to the report by WABetaInfo, the aim of the update is to improve the user experience. Reportedly, after installing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.23.0.70, some Beta users were also able to use a redesigned GIF and sticker picker. However, some Android beta users reported that they were not able to use the recent update because the feature was not available. But, with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 that is available on the Google Play Store, some users are able to use the redesigned keyboard again.

This keyboard feature was available to selected users only in the past, so it is possible that quite a number of users are experiencing it for the first time. This feature allows users to scroll their keyboard upward. This provides the user with a wider view. Further, the options that allowed users to navigate between stickers, avatars, and GIFs have been relocated. Users can now find them at the top of their keyboards.

A number of users, however, brought this to their attention and noticed that the new feature was no longer available. Reportedly, this was likely because of the several bugs that the users were encountering. Most likely, WhatsApp disabled their new feature to resolve these issues. According to reports, it is possible for users to still experience bugs, but this will be resolved in the upcoming updates.

Previously, WhatsApp beta had introduced another feature that let its users share pictures in high-definition (HD) quality. While it did not permit the users to share the picture in its original resolution, it allowed them to share the picture in a much higher resolution than before. The users are given an option. They can choose to share the picture in standard or HD quality. However, beta users will be able to select the HD option only for now. This update was made available to both Android and iOS WhatsApp beta users.

With the unending stream of updates, WhatsApp also announced the introduction of Channels. It was an attempt to facilitate one-way broadcast conversations. While a similar update was rolled out on Instagram, this one would connect different organisations and individuals around the world. The admin will be able to send out text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, but the receivers may not be able to reply to them. This update will be available under a new tab called “updates.” The users will be able to access the channels and status under this tab while keeping the chats with friends, families, and other groups and individuals separate. However, this update has an uncanny resemblance to how the open-source platform of Telegram functions.

This update is available only to a few Android Beta users. They can install the update through the Google Play Store, and it is set to be made available to more users in the coming future.