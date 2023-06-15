WhatsApp Beta now allows users to share video messages: how to use it and other details

With a stream of new updates, WhatsApp is here with its new feature. The messaging app is all set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to share short video messages that are up to 60 seconds long. This upgrade is available with the latest beta update for iOS and Android. As with all beta updates, this feature is also available to only selected beta testers and will be rolled out to more users. With this feature, it brings the update for WhatsApp beta for iOS to 23.6.0.73. This feature allows users to share short video messages, enhancing their communication experience on the platform.

The same feature can also be seen with the update for WhatsApp beta for Android that brings it to 2.23.8.19. When a user downloads the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 that is available on the TestFlight app and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4 from the Google Play Store, the new feature has been rolled out to some fortunate users.

As per WABetaInfo, to know if the feature is enabled on your device, one can check it by tapping on the microphone button that is present on the chat bar of any conversation. If the button changes into a video camera button, this means that you can use the feature from now on. When a user sends or receives a video message and they want to listen to the audio, they have to enlarge it by tapping on the video. Further, the user must ask the recipient to update their WhatsApp version in order to receive the video messages.

This feature allows the user to record and send video messages in real time. This increases the authenticity of the user’s messages and enhances the quality of conversation. Unlike the pre-recorded videos, when the recipients receive the video messages, they can infer that the message has been recorded recently and not at any point in history. Further, according to WABetaInfo, the video messages are end-to-end encrypted, which ensures that nobody outside the ambit of that conversation can know the video message exchanged, not even WhatsApp. Though it will not be possible to forward the video messages, one can save them to their device using screen recording since they are not sent through the view once mode.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out another feature that allowed some beta users to screen share while on a group call over the messaging app. By choosing from the options that are offered under the video call button control, users who have access to the feature can share the content that is now displayed on their screen. When you click the button, WhatsApp will ask you if you want to share a part of your screen or the entire screen. Even after other participants have joined the call using their mobile devices, one can still share the contents of their screen. This feature is similar to what is available on Google Meet.

Previously, WhatsApp also announced the introduction of Channels to some of its beta users. People can access Channels and Status under a new tab called Updates. This feature enables different individuals and organisations around the world to be connected and facilitates one-way broadcast communication. However, this feature is similar to what is offered by the open source platform, Telegram.