WhatsApp Beta is here with its “Call-Back Button”: how to get it and other details

With something new happening every day, WhatsApp is here with another new update. With this update, the WhatsApp beta available on Microsoft will be up to 2.2323.1.0. This update features a new call-back feature. It allows the users to call the missed calls back, and as with all the updates, it is available for some fortunate beta testers.

WhatsApp is always on the roll to fix any issue, like bugs, and moves towards introducing new features for its application on Windows. This time, the messaging platform has added a new feature in regards to missed calls. The “call button” allows the missed calls to be more visible and noticeable. When a call goes unanswered or the user misses a call, this button appears within an event message. This feature is available for users who install the latest version of WhatsApp for Windows, which can be availed from the Microsoft Store.

This button simply provides an easier and quicker way to call up their missed calls by simply tapping on the button. WhatsApp intends to highlight any unanswered calls that may have been of prime importance. This button may be a simple improvement, but it enhances the user interface of the WhatsApp version for Windows.

With a steady stream of fresh upgrades, WhatsApp is here with another new feature for iOS and Android users. The messaging service is getting ready to roll out a new feature that will let users send short video messages up to 60 seconds long. As with previous beta upgrades, this one is first accessible to a small group of beta testers before being made available to more users. By enabling users to send brief video messages, this feature improves the platform’s communication capabilities.

According to WABetaInfo, you may check to see if the functionality is active on your smartphone by touching on the microphone icon located on the chat bar of any conversation. You can now use the feature if the button transforms into a button for a video camera. When a user sends or receives a video message, they must enlarge the video by touching on it in order to hear the audio. In order for the recipient to receive the video messages, the user must additionally request that they update their WhatsApp version.

Previously, another new feature that WhatsApp released allowed certain beta users to screen share during a group call over the messaging service. Users who have access to the capability can share the content that is now shown on their screen by selecting one of the options under the video call button control. WhatsApp will ask you if you want to share all of your screen or just a portion of it when you press the button. One can continue to communicate the contents of their screen even after participants have joined the call through their mobile devices. This function is comparable to what Google Meet offers.

Along with these updates, WhatsApp announced the introduction of Channels, and as with any update, it is now available to some beta users. Under a brand-new tab called Updates, users may browse Channels and Status. This feature makes it possible for people and organisations all over the world to interact and makes one-way broadcast conversations easier. However, Telegram, an open-source platform, already offers features quite similar to this one.