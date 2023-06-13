WhatsApp Beta for Windows to bring screen-sharing option: how to access it and other details

WhatsApp is here again with another update. The latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2322.1.0 provides some of the beta users with the feature of screen sharing. This update was previously available to some users who had installed the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19. According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature is now available to some beta users who have installed the latest update for Windows beta.

Users who have access to the feature can share the content on their screen by selecting the specific options that are available under the video call button control. When you select the button, WhatsApp will prompt you to either share the contents of the entire screen or a specific window during the video call. Additionally, one can share the content of their screen even when other participants have joined the call via their mobile devices.

Further, the feature gives the user the complete ability to control the sharing of the content of their screens. They can choose “Stop Sharing Screen” any time they feel like not continuing to share their screen. Additionally, it is recommended to be careful while sharing the screen; it may contain sensitive information. The feature is available for beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows from the Microsoft Store.

Previously, WhatsApp released another update that consisted of a new, redesigned emoji keyboard. It rolled out the update through the Google Play Beta Program. According to WABetaInfo, the main emphasis of the update was to improve the user experience. Users can scroll their keyboard upward using this feature. The user is given a wider vision as a result. Additionally, the options for switching between stickers, avatars, and GIFs have been moved. They are now visible to users at the top of their keyboards.

Along with this stream of updates, WhatsApp also announced the launch of Channels. The goal was to make one-way broadcast talks easier. Earlier, a similar update was introduced on Instagram. This update will connect many companies and people around the world. Sending text, images, videos, stickers, and polls will be possible for the admin, but it’s possible that the recipients won’t be able to respond. This update will be accessible through a brand-new tab named “updates.” The talks with friends, family, and other groups and individuals can be kept separate, while the users can access the channels and status under this tab. However, this upgrade is eerily similar to how Telegram’s open-source infrastructure works.

With the introduction of the screen-sharing feature, WhatsApp will adopt an interface that has a resemblance to how Google Meet functions. Though a separate meeting has to be launched on Google Meet and the link can be shared thereafter, with WhatsApp, one will be able to launch a video call with their friends without requiring any links or codes and will be able to share their screens seamlessly.