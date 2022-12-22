WhatsApp bans over 3.7 million accounts in November

Meta-owned WhatsApp has banned over 3.7 million accounts in November, higher than 2.3 million last month in order to curb abuse on the platform in the form of misinformation, fake news, and hate speech. Of the total banned accounts in November, 990,000 accounts were proactively banned by WhatsApp before any user flagged any grievance, according to a report by the company.

WhatsApp account in India is identified via a +91 phone number. In compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, digital platforms like WhatsApp with over 5 million users have to mandatory release user-safety reports every month, which details about grievances received from the customers and actions taken thereof to prevent abuse on the platforms.

“WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in artificial intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” a spokesperson of the company said.

The messaging platform had received grievances from 946 customers during the month and it took actions on the 74 of those grievances. Accounts Actioned denotes reports where the company took remedial action based on the report.

Taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the complaint, it said.

The company does not take action owing to reasons such as non-violation of rules by the account against which the grievance is filed, user making request for a restoration of banned account, user providing feedback on services, among other things.

Recently, the government amended the IT Rules 2021, which included setting up of grievance appellate committees (GAC) to look into complaints by users of social media firms like Twitter, Facebook and other such platforms. These committees will adjudicate complaints by users relating to blocking of content or accounts, after the complaints are not addressed or the users get an unsatisfactory response from the redressal officers of the social media firms concerned. However, the user will have the right to seek judicial remedy at any time. The government is yet to release a framework of the grievance appellate committees.