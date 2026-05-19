Almost everyone checking out new phones these days is asking about the AI features the devices offer. Like, nine out of ten people are actually looking at what the phone can do with AI before they buy it. It’s pretty strange because a few years ago, nobody was thinking about AI when they picked up a phone. All they cared about was how good the camera was, how long the battery lasts, and whether it was economical. Not anymore.

According to a report by Flipkart and Counterpoint Research, 89 percent of buyers consider AI-driven features when choosing a device, signaling a shift in how consumers evaluate smartphones beyond traditional metrics like price, camera quality and battery life.

The younger crowd – Gen Z – they’re really into using AI for making content. They want the phone to help them create videos, edit them and make them look good. Millennials, meanwhile, are using these tools more for work efficiency, organisation, and managing everyday schedules.

Women are using AI for everyday life things more. Like, they use it to help them shop, organize their day, and manage their homes. It’s more practical and real-life focused. Shopping is easier when the phone helps you find what you want. Organizing your day is easier when AI is reminding you of stuff. That’s the kind of thing that actually makes life better day to day.

“People are increasingly using AI apps like ChatGPT and Gemini on their smartphones rather than relying on in-built AI features. Among native AI capabilities, Circle to Search remains one of the most preferred features, although it is also cloud-powered and driven by Google rather than being fully on-device. At SAG, we believe consumers still require strong underlying hardware, including capable processors and faster NAND storage, to ensure AI layers and experiences run smoothly and efficiently,” Abhilash Kumar, Lead Research Advisor (Director) at Smart Analytics Global, told Financial Express.

What makes a good AI phone today?

Honestly, smartphones do way more than just calls and texts now. Most of us use them for everything – taking decent photos, managing work stuff, keeping our lives organized, and just trying to get through the day without needing to charge them every five minutes.



Handy features for getting things done



These days, phones have features that save you time. You get reminders that actually make sense, you can dictate texts instead of typing them out, and you can set up shortcuts for stuff you do all the time. It sounds simple, but it really does help when you’re busy.



The camera game has changed



Let’s be real – a lot of people upgrade their phones just because of the camera. Newer phones are seriously good at this stuff. They automatically fix bad lighting, make blurry shots clearer, and make your photos look amazing without needing to mess around with editing apps or knowing all that technical photography stuff.



Actually usable for everyone



There’s a lot of thought going into accessibility now. Voice commands, automatic captions for videos, swipe gestures instead of buttons – these things make phones easier to use no matter who you are or what your situation is.



Your phone learns your habits



The coolest thing? Your phone starts to figure out how you use it. It organizes your notifications so you’re not drowning in them, shows you the apps you actually use, and adjusts stuff based on your routine. It feels more personal that way.



The smartphone landscape has undergone a massive paradigm shift. Buyers no longer just look at megapixel counts, battery milliampere-hours, or screen refresh rates. Today, the most important hardware metric is the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and the defining factor of a great phone is its AI capability.

Do you want the absolute best-performing AI smartphone?

Samsung’s S25 Ultra is basically the fastest phone you can get right now. Everything else is still really fast, but the Ultra is in a league of its own.



Are you already using Apple products?

If you’ve got an iPad, MacBook, or Apple Watch, the iPhone just works better with all that. If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, skip it.



What’s your actual budget?

If you can’t comfortably afford a flagship phone without stressing about money, the Nothing Phone 3a gives you a phone that actually works great without the pain in your wallet.



Do you value simplicity?

Apple feels simple. Samsung has more customization options. Google is somewhere in the middle. Think about whether you like tweaking things or just want stuff to work out of the box.



The truth is, all of these phones are good. You’re not making a bad choice with any of them. It really comes down to what matters most to you and how much you want to spend. Pick the one that fits your life, not the one with the most impressive spec sheet.

AI has shifted from a premium feature to an everyday expectation

AI went from being this optional premium thing to being something everyone expects. Like, if your phone doesn’t have decent AI features now, people think it’s outdated. But it has to be affordable. That’s the real game now – who can give you the most useful AI stuff without charging you a fortune.