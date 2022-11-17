What is Mastodon and why are people talking about it so much post Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

Let’s face it: Twitter is not the same anymore. Ever since tech mogul Elon Musk became in charge, there’s been an air of uncertainty about the microblogging website’s future, both from the outside and the inside. From mass layoffs to paid verification ticks, there’s just so much to take in. Naturally, there’s growing chit-chatter around alternatives, too. One of them called Mastodon is probably the most talked-about seemingly for the right reasons. The service has reportedly chalked-up 500,000 new users since Musk took over Twitter.

For those still unaware of Mastodon, here’s a full-on guide to answer all your questions.



So, what exactly is Mastodon?



Mastodon was founded in 2016 by a German software developer, Eugen Rochko who started building it while he was still at Friedrich Schiller University, Germany, as told to Forbes.



In the beginning, he was apparently an avid Twitter user, but eventually, he became dissatisfied with the platform and soon launched something of his own.



Mastodon is said to be a decentralised, open-source, ad-free platform which is made up of thousands of different servers which run across the world.



What can you do on Mastodon?



The app too comes with features like Twitter which include following other users and groups, sharing photos, videos and audio using hashtags and even boosting posts. Users on this platform also get the option to edit their posts.



Unlike Twitter, users on Mastodon can write up to 500 characters.



How to sign up on Mastodon?



Firstly, download the app. Select servers based on your interest, region or general purpose. The app then lists out seven ground rules which need to be followed. After this, the app will ask you to type in your display name, set a username, email ID and password. Once everything is done, you will be sent a verification link on your mentioned email ID. Click on that link which will redirect you to Mastodon’s home page.



Finally, you are all set, you will now be able to see posts from all the people.



Keep in mind that users on Mastodon can only talk by typing @username posts but users still don’t have the option for messages to be delivered to a DM inbox.

