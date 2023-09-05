scorecardresearch
What exactly led to Elon Musk sacking ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal? Book reveals inside details

In March 2022, Elon Musk’s dinner meeting with Twitter’s CEO Agarwal signaled radical change for the platform.

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal was fired from his post soon after Elon Musk took over the platform. Musk bought the microblogging platform in October 2022 for $44 billion. He had also fired several other employees at Twitter.

Musk’s biography, authored by Walter Isaacson, is set to publish on September 12 for which he had been closely tracking all the developments related to Elon Musk for the last three years to write the biography.

The excerpt from the book that was published in the Wall Street Journal report mentioned that Musk had met then-Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal for dinner in March 2022. Isaacson mentioned that the meeting was also attended by the then-board chair, Bret Taylor.

“He’s a really good person, but what Twitter needs is a fire-breathing dragon, and Parag is not that,” Musk stated after the meeting, according to the excerpt.

Mr. Musk and Mr. Agarwal exchanged friendly messages following their meeting, which were later disclosed in September 2022 as part of the Twitter lawsuit against Mr. Musk. In another message, the billionaire stated, “I won’t be joining the board. It’s a futile endeavor. I’ll propose taking Twitter private instead.”

Mr. Agarwal inquired if he could have a conversation with Mr. Musk, and the Twitter board chair also requested “five minutes” of his time. However, Mr. Musk responded, “Attempting to fix Twitter through a conversation with Parag won’t suffice. We need a bold course of action.” Eventually, an agreement was reached in October to privatize Twitter, and one of Mr. Musk’s initial actions was to dismiss Mr. Agrawal.

Furthermore, Mr. Musk terminated several other high-ranking executives within the company. Following Mr. Agarwal’s departure, Elon Musk briefly assumed the role of Twitter’s CEO before relinquishing it and appointing Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

Twitter has a new identity now that it has been changed to X and is in the process of a complete transformation. There have been multiple changes on the platform recently, such as video and audio calls and many more.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 10:40 IST

