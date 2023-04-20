Westinghouse Quantum Series 55-inches TV: Good choice in mid-price Android TV segment

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season is gradually catching momentum, driving viewers to TV screens in large numbers. The bigger the screen, the better it is for them to catch all the excitement, it makes them feel as if they are sitting in the stadium watching the match live. This reviewer has been catching all the IPL action on a brand new Westinghouse Quantum Series 55-inches 4K Ultra HD Android TV for the past week. Despite the budget price point, this smart TV delivers great performance overall. Super Plastronics, an exclusive brand licensee of Westinghouse TVs in India, was kind enough to send us a trial unit, let us check out the finer details.

The Westinghouse Quantum Series 55-inches TV (WH55PU80) is impressive, both in terms of its physical appearance, features and overall running. It is bezel-less and has an elegant yet simple design that elevates the decor of your home while immersing you in its bright and attractive visuals. The wall-mounted TV that I received was easy to set up and use, the user interface is also nice. It runs the Android OS, which is very simple to use and has a great selection of streaming channels.

Probing the innards, the Quantum Series TV features the DLED Screen type with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) and 178 degree wide viewing angle. With a home screen Digital Noise Filter, the model has an ARM Cortex A53 processor, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connectors, and 2 USB ports.

Switched on and connected to the home Wi-Fi network, I jumped straight into the IPL action. This TV’s bright display enhances each scene’s brightness and contrast levels so that you can view the coloured elements on the screen in vivid detail. It features HDR10+ technology that elevates your viewing experience. The picture quality is quite good, colours are bright and vibrant, audio is clear and room-filling. You can experience precise details in action-packed videos, thanks to MEMC technology. The images are processed to make them incredibly smooth with the help of this TV’s sophisticated algorithm.

Trust me, this TV is no slouch when it comes to smart features. Users of this smart TV have access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store. Viewers can also access Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Zee5, to name a few. Powerful 40 W speakers deliver immersive and bass-boosted sound. It features Dolby MS12 Decoder which separates the audio channels with high precision.

Multiple connectivity options make this Westinghouse Android TV a versatile solution for your entertainment needs. You can pair your headset with this TV via Bluetooth and shake a leg to your favourite music videos late at night.

In my overall assessment, I can safely say this Westinghouse Quantum Series TV stands out for its impressive picture quality. It has a good contrast ratio, so blacks are deep and uniform in a dark room, it also has great peak brightness, so it can overcome glare in a bright room. The TV runs the Android OS, which has one of the widest selections of streaming apps, so you can easily find your favourite shows and movies. Overall, a good choice in the mid-price segment.

SPECIFICATIONS