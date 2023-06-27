We strive to align business outcomes with technology: Ashish Kothari, VP & partner, Kyndryl Consult

Consult is a critical element of IT infrastructure services firm Kyndryl’s wider strategy to provide end-to-end solutions to customers by identifying their strategic goals and developing a roadmap for digital transformation using advice assets, accelerators, and capabilities. “We drive mission critical success by integrating emerging technologies across hybrid environments,” Ashish Kothari, VP & partner, Kyndryl Consult, told Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Edited excerpts:

How is Kyndryl Consult different from similar services available in the market?

Kyndryl Consult is our technology consulting arm that provides mission critical technology advisory, implementation and integration services for customers to accelerate their digital business outcomes. Our expertise combines decades of mission critical experience, unique insights and scale to help customers solve their toughest problems — underpinned by a shared culture of continuous modernisation. The service is managed by a global team of highly skilled professionals, including consultants, architects, specialists, and program professionals.

How are firms using it to gain tech-driven agility for competitive advantage?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments, has partnered with Kyndryl to build a resilient and modernised next-gen private cloud infrastructure. Kyndryl helped in migrating their datacenters and building a reliable and scalable platform capable of handling almost 15 billion transactions per month. We are also working with customers like Honda Cars, Godrej Consumer Products and Dr. Lal Pathlabs for seamless cloud migration and management. With Somany Ceramics and Holcim, a leading building materials provider, we are enabling them to transition to a next-generation, modern IT infrastructure.

Can Kyndryl Consult be used for improving resilience too?

Absolutely. Fuji Television Network, a leading television station in Tokyo, was struggling with bandwidth to handle growing communications volumes and enable users to work from anywhere. Kyndryl’s network services team helped improve their operational performance and progress toward sustainability goals by designing and implementing a more secure, flexible network infrastructure that supports changing employee work styles and expanded cloud computing capabilities.

In India, Kyndryl Business Resiliency Services works with the National Stock Exchange to transition their IT into a modern, next-generation infrastructure and application landscape with built-in automation capabilities, improved security posture and resilience.

Any specific challenges that businesses face in today’s digital modernisation?

The key challenge is in determining the nature, speed and depth of IT modernisation that companies should adopt while scaling their businesses for future growth. Kyndryl Consult collaborates with customers to remove barriers to innovation and enable modern management of their IT environments. We can envision the customer’s IT strategy through empathetic engagement, design integrated operating models and adopt emerging technologies to implement the strategy. We also build a system of periodic evaluation and course adjustment to ensure that the strategy evolves better to address future challenges and optimise the use of resources.