ChatGPT is one of the best things that the internet has given recently. It finds its place among the best fun activities, and sometimes helps with research too, but stop doing it immediately if you don’t cross-check the information and truly rely on it. Even Google says that Bard doesn’t produce accurate information. But, let that be one side.

It’s Independence Day! Happy 77th Independence Day. It is also a time to reflect on the progress that we have made as a nation and to recommit ourselves to the ideals of liberty, equality, and justice for all. We asked ChatGPT to compose a poem on Independence Day and it turns out OpenAI’s chatbot is feeling the spirit, too.

This is what ChatGPT came up with

“In lands where courage flames did soar,

India’s heart fought for freedom’s shore.

With fiery spirit, they took a stand,

A brave and united, resolute band.

Sacrifices deep, they did bestow,

Through struggles fierce, they chose to go.

Gandhi’s teachings, a guiding light,

Nonviolence leading the righteous fight.

From Jallianwala Bagh’s sorrowful cries,

To Salt Marches where hope did rise,

They faced the bullets, the lashes, the pain,

Their strength and resolve would never wane.

Bhagat Singh, Azad, and many more,

In history’s pages, their names we store.

The Red Fort echoed their triumphant call,

As freedom’s victory did befall.

Now, on this day of colors and pride,

Let’s remember the heroes who never shied.

Independence won through struggles untold,

Their sacrifices gleam like stories of gold.”