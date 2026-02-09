Google is facing criticism from within its own workforce after hundreds of employees accused the company of helping U.S. immigration authorities carry out surveillance. More than 900 Google employees have signed an open letter asking the company to stop working with agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The employees say Google’s technology is being used in ways that go against the company’s values and harms vulnerable communities, especially immigrants.

Why Employees Are Upset?

In the letter, employees said they are deeply disturbed by reports of violence and deaths linked to immigration enforcement operations. They believe Google’s cloud services and artificial intelligence tools are helping ICE and CBP track and monitor people.

The workers also claimed that Google’s technology supports Palantir’s ImmigrationOS system, which ICE uses to manage deportation cases. According to them, this makes Google indirectly involved in immigration raids and surveillance activities.

Another issue raised was Google’s decision to remove certain apps from the Play Store that allowed people to track ICE activity. Employees argue that removing these apps reduces transparency and limits public awareness of enforcement actions.

Clear Demands From Staff

The letter lists several demands for Google’s leadership. Employees want the company to publicly share details of all contracts with ICE, CBP, and the Department of Homeland Security. They are also asking Google to end any partnerships that support immigration surveillance.

In addition, the workers want more support for employees who may be affected by immigration policies. This includes better legal help, flexible work options, and open discussions about Google’s government contracts.

The employees argue that Google should live up to its ethical commitments and avoid enabling systems that can be used for harm.

Larger Tech Industry Trend

This protest is not an isolated case. In recent years, tech workers across major companies have become more vocal about how their products are used. Employees at Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have previously raised concerns about military contracts, facial recognition technology, and government surveillance.

Many workers now believe they should have a say in how their companies operate, especially when human rights issues are involved.

Google Yet to Respond

So far, Google has not given a public response to the letter. In the past, the company has said its technology is widely available and that it follows internal policies when working with government clients.

However, employees say these explanations are no longer enough.

It remains unclear whether Google will change its policies or end its contracts with immigration agencies. But the strong reaction from employees shows growing pressure on tech companies to take responsibility for how their technology is used.

As worker activism increases, companies like Google may find it harder to ignore internal voices calling for ethical change.