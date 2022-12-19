We are determined to build user-centred products: Arin Bhowmick, EVP & Chief Design Officer, SAP

Design and user experience (UX) is driving the user-centred digital transformation at SAP, says its executive vice-president & chief design officer, Arin Bhowmick. Companies across industries are increasingly turning to design to improve efficiency, customer satisfaction, and usability of their products and services, Bhowmick tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

What are SAP’s capabilities in enterprise product design?

We humanise business software and make innovation real. We apply a user-centred approach to innovation by focusing on desirability, viability, and feasibility that helps inform our experience strategies. Utilising design thinking, user research and AI, we simplify the complex, gain customer insights, and create intelligent experiences which allows us to accelerate transformative solutions that provide greater value for our users.

Also Read: Meta, Microsoft, AWS and TomTom are coming together to build a potential open source Google Maps rival

How is SAP transforming business through design?

Design and design thinking is in the DNA in how SAP is transforming itself as well as shaping the success of customers. We are leveraging design and user experience as a strategy to drive product experiences that generate meaningful user and business outcomes.

Why inclusive research is now a business imperative?

Inclusive research is a business imperative because it advances a culture of ethical practices that optimise our addressable market opportunities, reduce the likelihood of regulatory fines and empower us to build intelligent product experiences. We empower teams to include people from a diverse range of perspectives into the research process to share insight, challenge our biases, eliminate blind spots and identify opportunities to improve our product experiences for everyone.

Also Read: Google Docs gets new update that should make coders, developers happy: Details

What are SAP’s UX strategy and targets for 2023? How is SAP Labs India making this a reality?

UX Strategy for SAP revolves around three long-term missions. One, designing and building inclusive products that users love. Two, SAP to become a hallmark of talent, craft, and epicentre for design led innovation and co-creation. Three, scale design impact and maturity through emerging experiences and practices on AI and sustainability. For 2023, the target is to focus and improve product usability, accessibility and inclusive experiences, scale design systems across the SAP portfolio, and drive end-to-end experiences across every customer touchpoint.

SAP Labs India plays a strategic and essential role in the pathway to achieve our immediate and long term targets. We have a thriving and skilled UX community within SAP Labs India, that takes an active part in shaping the user centred mindset at SAP.