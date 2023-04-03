watchOS 10 set for WWDC June 2023 unveiling to come with big changes and that’s good news for Apple Watch Series 9 

Apple is reportedly preparing to roll out a significant upgrade to its smartwatch software, watchOS 10, this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the update will feature “fairly extensive” improvements to the Apple Watch’s user interface.

While Gurman did not divulge any specifics about the changes in store, it is worth noting that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been steadily improving its wearable’s software over the years. From adding more health and fitness features to introducing new watch faces and customisations, Apple has been consistent with its efforts to improve the experience of Apple watch users. The extensive improvements could mean major design-related changes and extensive software upgrades for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple will hold an event on June 5 wherein the company is expected to showcase its first-ever mixed reality headset alongside iOS 17 and other major software upgrades. The company is said to host a “special all-day event” at its Apple Park campus which will be followed by online session for developers during the rest of the week.

“I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17. It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major,” says Gurman in his PowerOn newsletter.

According to Gurman, Apple is also working on to launch new MacBooks around June or July of this year. The lineup could include fresh MacBook Air models and a Mac Pro with Apple-made chips inside.

While Apple is expected to announce several major software upgrades and products at the upcoming event, its much-talked about and long-rumoured mixed reality headset will be the show-stopper if it launches. The device has been a major point of contention between the industrial team and operations teams at Apple. The former believes that the product launch should be delayed as the product needs some improvisations. Reportedly, several employees working on this project have also exited expressing doubts about the product’s potential, pricing and usefulness in the market. However, despite all the apprehensions around the product, CEO Tim Cook and Apple’s chief of operations- Jeff Williams are determined to launch the headset in next few months, most likely at the June 5 event.