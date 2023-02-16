Watch out for AI, multi-cloud & quantum computing in 2023

Democratisation of artificial intelligence (AI), multi-cloud, quantum computing, blockchain, and 5G are among the key tech trends to watch out for in 2023, according to the latest edition of a Tech Trends report released by HCLTech on Wednesday.

“HCLTech has been committed to propelling digital transformation journeys for its clients and expanding its strategic ecosystem partnerships, enabling competitive differentiators across new and emerging technologies,” said Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. “We have put together the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises be future-ready and build resilience within their organisation to thrive in any new normal.”

The report revealed that 2023 will witness wide-scale democratisation of AI – from enabling chatbots to integrating into the chip industry for developing AI-ready hardware. The industry will witness progression to multi-cloud which will accelerate significantly in 2023. Sovereign and industry clouds will be more widely accepted, with more than half of the enterprises using industry cloud solutions by 2027.

Industrial applications of quantum technologies will be realised in quantum-secure communications and optimising machine learning models with the help of quantum machine learning, the report said.

By 2024, low-code development will account for more than 65% of application development activities, and 5G will become the de-facto standard in the coming years, with increased collaboration between telecom companies and enterprises leading to innovative 5G applications growing manifold.

The report further stated that with technologies like 5G, AI, and extended reality, organisations will continue to distinguish themselves by creating immersive experiences in the coming years.

In 2023, there will be emergence of a more web 3.0-focused blockchain that will feature cohesive interoperability, automation through smart contracts and seamless integration.

In addition, there will be an increased sensitisation towards green practices and how technology can be at the intersection to achieve sustainability-centric performance metrics and ESG goals. Also, for nearly 50% of HR leaders globally, employee experience has become a top priority. Cutting-edge technologies will drive better experiences – from hiring and onboarding to upskilling and employee engagement.

Improved humanoid and robot collaboration is also among the key tech trends. Cobots or collaborative robots with safe behavior around people will gather pace in the coming few years. Computational empathy will support this trend by detecting emotions and responding aptly.