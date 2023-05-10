Watch: Google ad shows off Pixel Fold from every perceivable angle ahead of I/O 2023 launch

We know that Google is launching the Pixel Fold – its foldable device— later tonight at Google I/O 2023 developer conference (10:30pm IST). Mountain View made the launch date announcement with a teaser render and now, hours ahead of launch, Google has released an ad showing off the “unreleased” Pixel Fold in action in full glory. The promotional ad which Google has created in collaboration with the NBA features prominent players holding and using the Pixel Fold.

This is the first time we’re getting to see the two screens, inner and outer, at work and the hinge, too, has been highlighted in plenty. You will be able to prop the Google Pixel Fold at an angle of 90-degree on a surface, sort of like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. We still don’t get any information on screen size and panel type or even the fact that it will have a gapless design or not, so we’ll still have to wait and watch out on those details.

But looking at the Pixel Fold in all its true glory makes it abundantly clear that Google’s first foldable will be pocketable with an aspect ratio akin to something like the Oppo Find N2, something that even the leaks have been suggesting. At its heart will be Google’s Tensor G2 chip and running the show should be a foldable-optimised version of Android. We’ll get to hear more about its capabilities at I/O 2023 in a few hours from now.

Y’all ready for the greatest watch party of all-time?



Check back in tomorrow 👀🔥 #TeamPixel https://t.co/k5CdmegRNM pic.twitter.com/M5oLoyVGRv — Google Pixel (@GooglePixel_US) May 9, 2023

In related news, India price of the Google Pixel 7a— which is also launching alongside at Google I/O 2023 – has leaked just hours ahead of launch. The Pixel 7a will reportedly start at Rs 43,999, same as the Pixel 6a. The phone will be sold via Flipkart. Stay tuned for more updates.