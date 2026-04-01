If you’ve been using an old Gmail address from the days when your username didn’t matter, now is the perfect time to update it. Google has announced on its official X account that Gmail users in the US can now modify their ‘@gmail.com’ address while keeping all their existing emails and data intact.

The change isn’t limited to Gmail alone—it also applies to key Google services like Photos, Drive, and more, allowing users to update their account identity across the entire ecosystem in one step.

According to Google, once you update your Gmail address, your previous email will become an alternate. It will still exist in the background, and any messages sent to either your old or new address will arrive in your updated inbox.

You asked, we delivered. If you’re a U.S. Google user, you can now change your account username for tools like Gmail, Photos, Drive and more — while keeping your emails, data and account history. Here’s what to know:



1️⃣ You can choose any available @gmail.com username.



2️⃣… pic.twitter.com/eF2lgbJaFg — Google (@Google) March 31, 2026

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You also have the option to send emails from your former address if desired. This way, you don’t have to update all your subscriptions or accounts, and everything stored in your account—such as emails, photos, and other data—remains intact.

How to Update Your Gmail Address?

Changing your Gmail address works the same way on any device—desktop, Android, or iOS. Follow these steps to update your email handle:

Go to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and log in to your account.

Select Personal info, then click on Change Google Account email.

Enter your desired new username. The system will show in real-time if the name is available.

Google has set some guidelines to prevent misuse of this feature. Users are allowed to change their Gmail username only once per year, with a maximum of three changes over time. The new username must be available and comply with standard Gmail naming rules. There is also an option to revert to a previous username if needed. Currently, this feature is limited to users in the United States, and Google has not announced when it will be rolled out to other countries, including India.

Google also launched a significant Gmail update powered by Gemini 3

Google also launched a significant Gmail update powered by Gemini 3, its latest and most sophisticated AI model. The update brings AI-generated email summaries, intelligent inbox sorting, context-sensitive reply suggestions, and a completely revamped approach to viewing and organizing messages.

For regular Gmail users, these changes make managing emails much easier. However, for email marketers, this represents a fundamental shift in how messages gain attention and visibility in the inbox.