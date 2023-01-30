Vodafone Idea Rs 99 prepaid plan launched in India: Know everything about Vi’s “cheapest” recharge

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new entry-level prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 99 in India. This is its cheapest recharge at the time of writing bundling both voice calling and data benefits. Vi in fact claims that it’s the only telco to offer “essential mobile connectivity with both voice and data services to consumers at this price point” adding that the move will help it get closer to “the bottom of pyramid users driving Digital India growth”.

The Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan is listed on Vodafone Idea’s official website. The key takeaways are two. Vi claims to offer full talktime with the plan on paper though the actual numbers are a bit different as you get 66 minutes with calls charged at 2.5p/sec. You can get “unlimited” calls by paying Rs 80 more, so your total recharge would come out to be Rs 179. Vi is also bundling 200MB data with the plan. The Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone Idea has a validity of 28 days.

While you do get calling and data benefits to stay connected, the Rs 99 plan does not include any outgoing SMS facility.

Vodafone Idea also offers other entry-level options including Rs 107 and Rs 111 with the same benefits as the Rs 99 plan but slightly more validity, i.e., up to 1 month. There’s also a Rs 279 prepaid recharge plan that bumps up the data to 500MB and validity to 90 days.

“Catering to the affordability of consumers, Vi continues to take measures to offer the best in class mobile services at most attractive price points,” a Vi spokesperson said in a prepared statement, adding that “We invite mobile users and non-users to join the high speed Vi network at just Rs 99 and continue enjoying the benefits of mobile connectivity in the digital era. This will not just drive inclusivity but also enable more users to enter the digital bandwagon.”