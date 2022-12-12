Vodafone Idea rolls out new International Roaming packs with unlimited data: Check details

With the holiday season around the corner, it is expected that Indians will surely go on various excursions to their favourite holiday destinations to ring in the New Year. Some of the major travel destinations include the USA, UK, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, and Australia among other countries.

Well, telecom operator Vodafone has once again come to the rescue of its users. The company will be offering its users unlimited data and voice experience on International Roaming (IR) with no hidden conditions of ‘speed throttling’, as the company suggests.

Often when the internet gets over, the streaming experience gets hindered but the company with the below-mentioned plans promises that its users won’t face any issues.

To this, Vodafone Idea is offering International Roaming packs with a validity varying from 24 hours to 28 days and most importantly, no limit on data quota for international travelling destinations.

Here are the International Roaming (IR) plans that the company has come up with:



Rs 599: With this plan, users will get this for just 24 hours with free data free outgoing local and to India, free incoming calls and free SMS.

Rs 2999: Valid for a period of 7 days, this plan will also offer its users free data, outgoing local and to India, incoming calls and SMS.

Rs 3999: Similar to the previous plan, this plan will also offer everything for free and will be valid for a period of 10 days.

Rs 4499: This plan comes with a validity of 14 days. It will also provide its users with free data, incoming calls, SMS and outgoing local and to India.

Rs 5999: This plan is valid for a period of 28 days, it will provide its users with 15 GB data, 1500 outgoing local and India calls, free incoming calls and SMS

