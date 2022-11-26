Vodafone Idea rolls out FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 international roaming packs: Check price, benefits and more

Telco Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced five new international roaming (IR) packs for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar. Similar to Jio’s plans, users will be able to make use of this who are in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



In order to buy the following mentioned packs, users will need to purchase them through Vodafone Idea’s website or the Vi app which can be downloaded through the app store.



Speaking of which, here are the plans which have been announced by the telco:



Rs 2,999 data, SMS and voice calls: This plan is valid for a period of seven days and will allow users 200 minutes of talk time for local calls and outgoing calls to India. Apart from this, users will also get a free incoming call and 25 SMS. Additionally, users will also be provided with 2 GB of data.



Rs 3,999 data, SMS and voice calls: Valid for a period of 10 days. With this plan, users will be offered 300 minutes of talk time which will include both local as well as outgoing calls to India.



Adding on, users will also get 3 GB of data and 50 SMS.



Rs 4,999 data, SMS and voice calls: With this plan being valid for 14 days, users will be provided with 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls along with 5GB data.



Users will additionally get 100 SMS with this data plan.



Rs 5,999 data, SMS and voice calls: This is one of the most expensive plans out of all the plans. It will offer its users 500 minutes of local calls, and outgoing calls to India.



Other than this, users will also get 5GB of data and 100 SMS. This plan has a validity of 28 days.



The company has also announced that all subscribers will be charged Rs 35 per minute for making calls to other countries.

