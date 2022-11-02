Vodafone Idea launches Vi Max plans starting Rs 401: Benefits, availability, eligibility and other details

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced the launch of Vi Max- its new set of postpaid plans, which according to the company, offers “more data, more control, more convenience and unmatched content offerings” to subscribers. The new plans are priced the same as the previous generation of Vodafone Idea plans.

The Vi Max plans are already live and available across the country for the new and existing Vi users. The company informs that the new plans offer more data and SMS quota along with more OTT benefits, more billing control and priority customer service for the subscribers.

“We have constantly innovated and redefined the components of our offerings in line with changing user needs and aspirations. By strengthening our Postpaid portfolio with Vi Max, we aim to attract the high ARPU postpaid users to the 5G ready Vi network offering them more power, value and convenience. The large bouquet of differentiated digital offerings, curated as a result of deep-integrated partnerships with domain experts, will now be available to all Vi Max postpaid users helping them thrive in the digital era,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited while announcing the plan.

The new Vi Max plans start at Rs 401 and go all the way up to Rs 1101. The plans come with Night Unlimited benefits which basically means users unlimited calling and data benefits between 12PM to 6AM. Vi Max plans offer 3000 SMS per month.

There are basically four plans under Vi Max plans- Rs 401 rental plan, Rs 501 rental plan, Rs 701 rental plan and REDX 1101 rental plan. At Rs 401, subscribers get unlimited calling, 50GB data, along with access to Sony Liv for 12 months, Vi Movies & TV and Hungama music. At Rs 501, the subscribers get a similar benefit as Rs 401 only with increased data benefit of 50GB, mobile access to Disney+ Hotstar and access to Amazon Prime benefits. At Rs 701, both calling and data benefits are unlimited along with Super subscription to Disney+Hotstar for 12 months, and Amazon Prime Benefits for six months. The REDX 1101, the telecom company offers unlimited data and calling benefits along with access to Amazon Prime, Super subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Premium subscription to Sony Liv for 12 months.

Vi Max plans will offer discounts on Flight and Hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip. Other travel benefits such as 7-days International Roaming Pack worth Rs 2999 per year and complimentary access to Domestic & International Airport Lounges will continue to be available on the new REDX 1101 Plan.

