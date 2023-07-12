Vodafone Idea launches Rs 198, Rs 204 recharge plans in India: Details

Vodafone-Idea has introduced two new recharge plans priced at Rs 198 and Rs 204. These plans provide talk time benefits and come with 500MB of data. Both plans have a validity of 30 days and are for now available only in Mumbai and Gujarat circles.

In addition to these new plans, Vodafone-Idea has also launched the Rs 17 recharge pack, which is available nationwide. This plan offers unlimited data benefits between 12 AM and 6 AM and has a validity of one day. Another plan, priced at Rs 57, offers 7 days of validity and unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM.

For customers in Mumbai and Gujarat circles, Vodafone-Idea has introduced the exclusive Rs 232 plan. This plan provides up to 4GB of data and unlimited voice calls to any network, with a validity of 30 days.

Vodafone Idea’s new plans come days after Jio unveiled its new data booster packs. Launched for its prepaid users. The new plans offer additional data to users who have already exhausted their monthly data quota. The data booster plans are available in 1.5GB and 2.5GB variants. The 1.5GB plan costs Rs 19 5GB while the 2.5GB plan costs Rs 61. Once the limit is exhausted, the speed will drop to 64Kbps but internet will continue to work. These data booster plans are valid for the remaining validity of the user’s active plan.

Jio recently also unveiled its new Jio Bharat platform aimed at driving 2G from India. The company introduced a Jio Bharat budget-friendly phone that comes with smart capabilities like a HD calling, UPI payment using JioMoney, access to OTT services like Jio Cinema and more. The price of the phone is set at Rs 999 and can be paired with exclusive Jio Bharat recharge plans.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.