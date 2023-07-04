Vodafone Idea launches new data packs starting Rs 24, get details here

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched two “sachet data packs” called “Super Hour” and “Super Day” to address the growing data consumption needs of individuals. With data becoming an essential requirement for both work and personal usage, users often find themselves limited by their daily data quotas, necessitating expensive add-on data packs. The new data packs offerings aim to provide uninterrupted and unrestricted data usage, elevating the user experience, says company. These are prepaid recharge plans.

Priced at Rs 24, Vi’s “Super Hour” pack offers prepaid users unlimited data for 1 hour. Similarly, the “Super Day” pack, priced at Rs 49, provides 6GB of data for 24 hours. The company says that these new sachet packs are mainly designed to cater to the youth and young adults with high data requirements.

“Today, users are heavily dependent on data for their day-to-day functioning which occasionally also demands very high or unrestricted data usage for activities such as for college project or online assignment, binge-watching a show, playing a game or watching a sports match. In such scenarios, prepaid customers are limited by their daily data quota and depend on expensive add-on data packs. To cater to this crucial demand, Vi, the leading telecom operator, has introduced two unique sachet data packs – ‘Super Hour & Super Day,’ says company.

Vi customers can also use these sachet packs to access a range of services, including Vi Games, Vi Movies & TV for the latest movies and videos, and Vi Music, all available on the Vi app.

To recharge your Vi number with either of these data packs, one can visit the Vi App or website, or head to a nearby store.

