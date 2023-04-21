Vivo’s X Fold 2, X Flip one-up Samsung with gapless hinge design, ZEISS cameras and more: Details

Vivo has launched the X Fold 2 and X Flip in China. As their naming suggests, the X Fold 2 is a second-gen book-style folding phone on the lines of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s a follow-up to the X Fold and X Fold Plus devices. The X Flip meanwhile is Vivo’s first clamshell-style folding device – Vivo’s first— and a potential rival to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both the X Fold 2 and X Flip are exclusive to China at the time of writing with the former starting at roughly about Rs 1.8 lakh (CNY 8,999) and the latter at around Rs 71,500 (CNY 5,999).

Vivo X Fold 2 specs, features

The X Fold 2 has an 8.03-inch AMOLED display with 2160×1916p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This screen, as expected, folds at the centre. Vivo is using a droplet-style hinge so you can also expect a gapless design and possibly a less-obvious crease. The display on the front is a tall 6.53-inch AMOLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both have a hole-punch cutout housing 16MP camera and ultrasonic fingerprint reader for biometrics.

The X Fold 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has a 4,800mAh battery under the hood with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. Running the show is Vivo’s OriginOS 3 software which is based on Android 13. You can get the X Fold 2 with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For photography, the X Fold 2 has a trio of sensors on the back with a 50MP main Sony IMX866V, another 12MP ultrawide and 12MP 2x portrait. Like the latest X series phones (X90 series), the cameras on the X Fold 2 are fine-tuned by ZEISS. Vivo’s custom V2 chip is also available for enhanced HDR and noise reduction especially in low light.

Vivo X Flip specs, features

Easily one of the biggest USPs of the X Flip is its spacious 3-inch AMOLED cover screen that gives you more real estate— relative to the Samsung Flip 4— to navigate and interact with apps. The main screen— which folds – is meanwhile a 6.74-inch LTPO AMOLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Here, too, Vivo is using a droplet-style hinge.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: No longer a flipping novelty item

Powering the X Flip is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. You get a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

For photography, you get the same 50MP main camera as the X Fold 2 paired to another 12MP ultrawide. The phone has a 32MP selfie shooter. Elsewhere, you get a the same OriginOS 3 software as the X Fold 2 and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.