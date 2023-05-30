Vivo Y78 5G with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, triple cameras launched globally: Details

Vivo has launched new Vivo Y78 5G smartphone globally in Singapore. The smartphone, like most of the other Vivo phones, has an expansive display and there’s a punch-hole cut in the centre of the display that holds the selfie camera. The phone appears big and a gradient design.

Talking about the core specs, the new Vivi Y78 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. For water risk, the smartphone is backed by a IP54 rating.

There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking phone or some app in the smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with Adreno GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB storage option. The smartphone runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

The photography department is taken care by three cameras at the back- a 64MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth unit, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP selfie shooter.

Vivo Y78 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options onboard include a 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. The new Vivo Y78 5G will sell in Flare Black and Dreamy Gold colour options.

ALSO READ l Vivo V25 Pro review: With all the goodness intact

While the price of the phone is not known yet, Vivo Y series phone are generally mid-range smartphones. Vivo launched this series in 2015 to offer a middle ground to buyers who look for phones that don’t look cheap nor are heavy on pocket, basically phones that are good and affordable.