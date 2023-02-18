Vivo Y56 5G with Dimensity 700, 50MP camera launched in India for under Rs 20,000: Details

Vivo Y56 5G has officially been launched in India. The phone is being billed as the first-ever Vivo Y-series phone with 5G to launch under Rs 20,000. Vivo Y56 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

At its price, the Y56 5G will compete with devices like the Redmi Note 12, Realme 10 Pro, and Samsung’s Galaxy A14, among others.

Vivo Y56 5G specs and features

The Y56 has a 6.58-inch LCD display with 1080p resolution and waterdrop-style notch. This houses a 16MP selfie camera. The panel has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone supports virtual memory expansion by up to 8GB (Vivo calls it Extended RAM 3.0) as well as micro-SD storage expansion with a hybrid slot. Running the show is Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W USB Type-C charging.

The Y56 has dual cameras on the back including a 50MP main and 2MP depth or portrait shooter. Vivo is touting capabilities like Super Night camera mode, Bokeh flare portrait, and Professional viewfinder system as key product differentiators.

The design of the Y56 seems sleek and minimal. You get a plastic body with flat side frame and a choice of two attractive colours— Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. The phone weighs just 184g and measures roughly about 8.15mm. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted physical fingerprint reader. You also get face unlock option in this phone.

Vivo says the Y56 is available for purchase from its e-store and across all partner retail stores starting today itself (February 18, 2023). ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra card users will be eligible for up to Rs 1,000 cashback on buying the Y56 5G.