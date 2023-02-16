Vivo Y100 with FHD+ display, 64MP camera launched in India: Price,specs and more

Smartphone company Vivo has launched a new addition to its Y-series portfolio in India. The Vivo Y100 is the first Y-series smartphone to feature the unique colour-changing Fluorite AG glass rear panel in a premium thin and light weight body design.

Priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, the Y100 is available in three colour options, including two new variants: Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold. While the Twilight Gold is inspired by the sunset and turns into orange-gold at dusk, the Pacific Blue variant takes inspiration from the beaches and vast sea, says the company.

It features a dual-ring design at the back and a colour pearl-like effect, called the Pearl Glass that offers a dramatic visual effect to device.

The smartphone boasts a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz High touch sampling rate. It features a 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera, which comes with real-time guidance, allowing to help create high-quality vlogs and content.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900, an energy-efficient 6nm advanced process chipset, the Y100 claims to offer a longer battery life and lower power consumption to its users. It is backed by 4500mAh battery with 44W flash charging support.

The all-new Y100 comes with the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box. Vivo Y100 also comes with UFS 2.2 and brings 8GB of additional RAM with an Extended RAM 3.0 feature that makes switching between apps faster and smoother.

Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, at the launch said, “With this smartphone, we are bringing our premium innovations, such as the color-changing technology, 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera to the Y-series. Our aim with the Y100 is to equip our young, tech-savvy consumers with a smartphone that complements their style and empowers them with industry-leading technology.”

The vivo Y100 is available for purchase starting today on Amazon, Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 1500 from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI bank cards.