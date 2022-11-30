Vivo Y02 launched with 5,000 mAh battery, Android 12 Go Edition and more: Check specifications, price

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y02 smartphone. This launch comes after the company launched the Y02s smartphone. The all-new Vivo Y02 comes with the vanilla version of the series which has been launched in Indonesia. It is said that the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chip. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.



Further, the phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back which includes an 8 MP main sensor and a 5MP sensor.

Vivo Y02 specifications and features: The Vivo Y02 phone has a 6.51-inch IPS display along with a waterdrop notch display. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with an undisclosed octa-core chipset, which is expected to be a MediaTek Helio P22 chip coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Other than this, the device storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1 TB).



The smartphone runs on Android 12 Go Edition. For photography, the phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back. This includes an 8 MP main sensor and a 5MP sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.



Powering the phone is a 5, 000mAh battery. With this battery, the smartphone can provide its users with up to 18 hours of video streaming support, claims Vivo. For battery, the device will come with a micro-USB charging port which will offer 10W charging speeds.



It also comes with a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone which will offer its customers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity.

Vivo Y02 price and availability: The Vivo Y02 comes priced at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs 8,000). The smartphone comes in two colour options Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey.



The smartphone is currently available for purchase in Indonesia through the online retailer Shopee and the official company website.



As for India availability, it is expected that the Vivo Y02 will soon release in other Asian markets in the coming few days.

ALSO READ | Vivo Y02 launched with 5,000 mAh battery, Android 12 Go Edition and more: Check specifications, price