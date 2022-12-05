Vivo Y02 entry-level phone with 5,000mAh battery, Android 12 Go edition launched in India: Specs, price

Vivo has launched a new entry-level smartphone called the Vivo Y02 in India. The Y02 features an attractive unibody design, large 6.51-inch display, an 8-core MediaTek processor, and sizeable 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y02 price in India is set at Rs 8,999. This is for a version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Vivo Y02 specs, features

Speaking of specs, the Y02 comes with a 6.51-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. Vivo says it offers an Eye Protection Mode in the phone for “an optimal viewing experience.” Under the hood, you get an unspecified octa-core MediaTek processor. This is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable by up to 1TB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The phone supports dual SIM and 4G connectivity.

Running the show is Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 software. This is based on Android 12 Go edition. Vivo is touting some features including Electronic Compass, Face Wake, EasyShare, and iManager that should help the Y02 to stand out from other budget phones.

For photography, you get an 8MP camera on the rear and another 5MP shooter on the front.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging support.

The Vivo Y02 comes with a unibody design with a flat frame. The phone is fairly slim and light at 8.49mm and 186g. It is made entirely out of plastic and comes in two colours— Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey.

Vivo says the Vivo Y02 will be available across Vivo India E-Store and all partner retail stores.

The last Y-series Vivo phone to launch in India was the Vivo Y16. With a starting price of Rs 9,999, the Y16 comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and dual rear cameras. The Y02 appears to be a lite version of that as far as specs and positioning is concerned.

