Vivo X90, X90 Pro, X90 Pro Plus full specs leaked online ahead of November 22 launch

Vivo X90 series has been leaked online in almost all its entirety ahead of the line-up’s scheduled launch in China on November 22. The series will boot three models, the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus.

Serial tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba) has managed to get his hands on almost the entire spec sheet of each of these phones leaving nothing to the imagination. Based on the leak, it seems all the three phones will have a lot in common especially in terms of display and core hardware parametres. Here’s a quick look.



Vivo X90

The X90 is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 2800×1260p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip paired with fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS4.0 storage though the exact configurations remain a mystery. Running the show will be Vivo’s OriginOS 3 software based on Android 13.

The phone is said to come with three cameras on the back— a 50MP main Sony IMX866 sensor with f/1.75 lens, 12MP ultrawide, and another 12MP portrait for 2x optical zoom. On the front, it will reportedly have a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package will be a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro

The X90 Pro is tipped to come with the same display specs and the same core processor (and software) as the X90.

The phone is said to come with three cameras on the back— a 50MP main Sony IMX866 sensor with f/1.75 lens, 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait for 2x optical zoom. On the front, it will reportedly have the same 32MP camera as the X90.

Rounding off the package will be a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus

The X90 Pro Plus is tipped to come with the same display specs and the same core processor (and software) as the X90 and X90 Pro.

The phone is said to come with four cameras on the back— a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor with f/1.75 lens, 48MP ultrawide, 50MP portrait, and another 64MP telephoto. On the front, it will reportedly have the same 32MP camera as the X90 and X90 Pro.

Rounding off the package will be a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.

