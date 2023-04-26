Vivo X90, X90 Pro with Dimensity 9200, ZEISS cameras launched in India; price starts at Rs 59,999

Smartphone company Vivo has expanded its flagship X series in India with the launch of the X90 series. The series comprises two devices – the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2. They feature the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems, which ompany says, can deliver good camera performance and features even in low-light conditions.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection display with 3 level eye protection and refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphones run on Funtouch OS13 and come with 3-year OS update from the company.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, Vivo India, said, “vivo’s new X90 series continues to demonstrate our efforts towards making professional mobile photography and videography accessible for our customers. With the launch of our latest flagship X90 series, we are pushing the boundaries of what consumers can achieve in smartphone photography. As we mark yet another milestone for vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS, we plan to constantly innovate and strive to bring the most premium mobile imaging technology for our consumers.”

The X90 series features an Xtreme Imaging Camera System, with the Vivo X90 Pro’s main camera having a 1-inch sensor that increases light sensitivity to capture high-detail and clear images in extreme low light. It also features 50MP Portrait cameras with a large IMX758 Sensor and a large aperture of f/1.6 with OIS.

Vivo X90 features a 50MP VCS True Colour main camera with IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The main camera brings spectrum computation technology introduced by Vivo & Sony jointly that makes image data received by the sensor look similar to what the naked eye sees, resulting in more authentic colours.

Both smartphones also come with the new generation Pro Imaging Chip V2, which enables users to capture videos in extreme low light conditions, offering good noise reduction for Night videos while consuming less power, says company.

Pricing and availability:

Vivo X90 Pro comes with a 12GB+256GB variant, available in Legendary Black, while the Vivo X90 will be available in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black in two configurations – 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

The pre-booking for the smartphones has started and buyers can avail up to 10% cashback on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC banks. Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting May 5, 2023, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo X90 Pro costs Rs 84,999 while the Vivo X90 sets you at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.