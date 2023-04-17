Vivo X90, X90 Pro to launch in India on April 26: All you need to know

Vivo has been dropping hints about the launch of its Vivo X90 and X90 Pro smartphones for some time and now it’s been revealed that the X90 series will debut on April 26 in India. Vivo has confirmed the launch date.

The Vivo X90 series will consist of two phones- the X90 and X90 Pro, with the latter being the premium offering. Vivo has been teasing the key features and specifications of the X90 series, and it’s expected that the devices will have the same specs as their global counterparts.

Vivo has been teasing the India launch of X90 series for some time now. The company launched the X90 and X90 Pro in the global markets in February this year. There’s also a Vivo X90 Pro Plus but it is available only in China so far.

Talking about the specs of the phone, both Vivo X90 and X90 Pro come with the same 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits of peak brightness. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phones run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3 based on Android 13.

ALSO READ l Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launched globally; coming soon to India

Coming to the optics, Vivo X90 Pro comes with a more triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP the 1-inch Sony IMX989 main, 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. The X90 on the other hand comes with a 50MP main (IMX866), 12MP ultrawide, and another 12MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom. On the front, both phones feature the same 32MP camera. The X90 Pro is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging whereas the X90 has a smaller 4,810mAh battery with the same 120W fast wired charging.