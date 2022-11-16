Vivo X90 series to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, Sony IMX758 camera sensor

Vivo will launch the X90 series which will include Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ on November 22. Well, there is a fresh update to it. The company has finally confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X90 will come with the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip.



Another specification which has been confirmed is that the Vivo X90 series will come with a Sony IMX758 camera.



The smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with Android 13 coupled with 12 GB RAM. It has also been confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with V2 chip.



Apart from this, it is expected that the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ will apparently come powered with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.



While it has been rumoured that the upcoming smartphone series will come with a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E6 curved panel which will come with the support of 2K resolution, including a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is also expected that the device will come with 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.



Lastly, it is also expected that the smartphone will come with a battery of 4,700 mAh along with the support of 80W fast charging.



Vivo also shared some pictures of the upcoming smartphone on its official China website which showed that the device will come in three colour options red, blue and black. Looking at the images, one can also make out that the red and black models will come with a leather texture at the back. While the blue model won’t. The camera island also looks different from the blue and other smartphones also look very different. It is expected that the blue-coloured smartphone will be Vivo X90.

