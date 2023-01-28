Vivo X90 series global launch confirmed for February 3; coming soon to India?

Vivo X90 series is set for global debut on February 3, 2023. The line-up which includes the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and top-shelf Vivo X90 Pro Plus was launched in China in November 2022 so you can say that it’s taken a while. These phones have had a history of launching in India so something similar would be expected from the X90 and X90 Pro, at least (Vivo has usually reserved the pro plus models for China).

Vivo has set up a dedicated microsite on its global website with a countdown to the Vivo X90 series launch event, though it isn’t sharing which models are going to be available in markets outside of China, at least at the time of writing. The Vivo X90 series global launch event is set for February 3, 2023 and should be available to stream online. The company’s India arm is yet to officially announce country-specific launch details but we’re expecting Vivo to kick-off the proceedings sooner rather than later.

As we mentioned before, the Vivo X90 series spawns three models— X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus. The top-of-the-line X90 Pro Plus comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and two telephoto cameras. There’s also a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor in this phone. The X90 Pro and X90 meanwhile come with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and 120W fast charging. All the three phones run Vivo’s OriginOS 3 software in China and use its custom V2 ISP chip giving low-light photography a major shot in the arm.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 74,500) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo had launched the X80 and X80 Pro phones in India last year. The X80 Pro was launched at Rs 79,999 for 12GB/256GB. The X80 was launched starting at Rs 54,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage was launched at Rs 59,999.