Vivo X90 series confirmed to launch on November 22; Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ expected

Vivo has confirmed the launch of X90 series in China on November 22. The launch event will be held at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The Chinese smartphone company, via Weibo, has confirmed the launch of the upcoming Vivo X90 series on Monday via a teaser video on Weibo.



The upcoming series is expected to have three models— Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+.



The company via the Chinese microblogging platform shared a glimpse of the upcoming smartphones which will be succeeding the Vivo X80 models.



Going by the video, the upcoming smartphones will supposedly come with a textured back with a quad rear camera setup branded by Zeiss.

In terms of colour options, it is expected that the smartphones will come in two colour options, black and red. While Vivo X90 is expected to come in vanilla colour. Looking at the back panel of the devices, we can see the text “Extreme Imagination- Vivo | Zeiss Co-engineered.”



Other than this, Vivo X90 Pro+ was recently spotted on Geekbench along with the model number V2227A. The listing further suggested the upcoming device will come powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip along with the support of Android 13 operating system backed by 12 GB RAM. While the base model Vivo X90 model is expected to come powered with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip.



The device is expected to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display along with curved edges. Powering the smartphone will be a 4,700 mAh battery and could come with the support for 50 W wireless charging.

