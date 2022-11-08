Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to come with Zeiss Optics, offer 100x Zoom

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to launch in December in China and rumours have it that the smartphone will feature a 1-inch camera sensor along with Vivo’s new V2 ISP chip. New live images of the phone have now surfaced online giving us a sneak peek into what the phone could look like.

The images reveal a Leather Red model of the phone donning Zeiss branding. The smartphone is said to feature a Sony IMX989V image sensor and offer up to 100x zoom. The phone is seen sporting a fancy textured rear panel with a quad rear camera setup. The new live images were tweeted by tipster Ice universe.

An official-looking design renders of Vivo X90 Pro+ were also doing rounds on the web last month. It revealed a revamped camera module at the back. Four camera modules were seen at the back of the phone in that render. It further hinted that the 1-inch camera module could be placed inside the circular module. The renders showed dual-tone rear panel, similar to what we see in the existing Vivo X80 lineup. The volume and power buttons were seen on the right side of the device. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC.