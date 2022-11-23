Vivo X90 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, two tele cameras; Vivo X90 Pro, X90 tag along with Dimensity 9200

Vivo has launched the flagship X90 series in China. As expected, there are three models— Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90. The top-of-the-line X90 Pro Plus comes rocking Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and two telephoto cameras. There’s also a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor in this phone (Vivo put the same sensor inside the X90 Pro as well). The X90 Pro and X90 meanwhile come with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and 120W fast charging. All the three phones run Vivo’s new OriginOS 3 software and use its custom V2 ISP chip giving low-light photography a major shot in the arm.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus, X90 Pro, X90 prices

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 6,499 (rouhgly Rs 74,500) for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A version with double the storage will set buyers back by CNY 6,999 (rouhgly Rs 80,200).

Vivo X90 Pro will come in three configurations— 8GB/256GB for CNY 4,999 (rouhgly Rs 57,250), 12GB/256GB for CNY 5,499 (rouhgly Rs 63,000), and 12GB/512GB for 5,999 (roughly Rs 69,000), respectively.

Vivo X90 will come in four configurations— 8GB/128GB for CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,500), 8GB/256GB for CNY 3,999 (rouhgly Rs 46,000), 12GB/256GB for CNY 4,499 (rouhgly Rs 51,500), and 12GB/512GB for 4,999 (rouhgly Rs 57,250), respectively.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus specs, features

Vivo X90 Pro Plus comes with a 6.78-inch curved LTPO 4 AMOLED display with a 2K (1440p) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel, which is Samsung E6, can output 10bit colours and can peak whopping 1,800nits. You get a punchhole at the centre and support for Dolby Vision playback.

Under the hood, the X90 Pro Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. Software is OriginOS 3 based on Android 13.

For photography, you get a total of four cameras in this phone— 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor paired with an f/1.75 lens with Zeiss T* coating, 64MP sensor paired with 90mm periscope lens for 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, 50MP sensor paired with f/1.6 fixed-focus 50mm portrait lens, and another 48MP sensor behind an ultrawide-angle lens with 114-degree field-of-view. There is support for 8K video recording (@30fps) and ZEISS-style filters. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter. ‘

Rounding off the package are 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, stereo speakers, USB C with USB 3.2 Gen1 speeds, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Vivo X90 Pro, X90 specs, features

Vivo X90 Pro and X90 have the same 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits of peak brightness. They are both powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip and run Vivo’s OriginOS 3 with Android 13 underneath.

While the X90 Pro has a triple rear camera system with 50MP main (same as the X90 Pro Plus), 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, the X90 has relatively watered-down combination of 50MP main (IMX866), 12MP ultrawide, and another 12MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom. On the front, both phones have the same 32MP camera.

The X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. The X90 gets a smaller 4,810mAh battery with the same 120W fast wired charging but drops wireless.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus, X90 Pro, X90 availability

All the three phones are launching first in China with open sales to commence from December 6. There is no word on global availability and pricing at the time of writing.