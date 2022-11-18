Vivo X90 display specs, fast charging stats revealed ahead of November 22 launch: Details

Vivo has officially confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X90 will come with 120W fast charging. Apart from this, the company has also mentioned some details regarding the phone’s display. It is also confirmed that Vivo will offer a choice of Samsung E6 and BOE Q9 panels with the X90. However, in either case, it is expected that the display will use 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The display size is expected to be 6.78-inch.

Apart from this, the alleged spec sheet of the phone was spotted on TENA revealing more specifications about it. As per Geekbench listing, it is expected that the upcoming smartphone will come with Dimensity 9200 coupled with 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage.

For optics, it is expected that the Vivo X90 will come with a rear camera setup which will include 50 MP, and two 12 MP sensors. Vivo has already confirmed that the 50 MP sensor will be a Sony IMX 758. It is also rumoured that one of the 12 MP sensors will come with an ultra-wide lens while the other will come with 2X optical magnification.

It is also rumoured that the camera lenses will come with ZEISS T coating and will be backed by the all-new Vivo V2 ISP.

Apart from Vivo X90, it is expected that Vivo X90 Pro Plus will sport a curved display. If rumours are to be believed, it is anticipated that all the upcoming three smartphones will come with a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The Vivo X90 Pro Plus might sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The official launch date of the upcoming Vivo X90 series has been confirmed to be November 22.

ALSO READ | Vivo X90 series confirmed to launch on November 22; Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ expected