Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launched globally; coming soon to India

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are ending their China-exclusivity. The X90 and X90 Pro were launched for global market today, kicking off their international journey with Malaysia. The phones have been confirmed to launch soon in other markets, India included though the exact timeline hasn’t been announced yet. The top-shelf X90 Pro Plus isn’t headed to global markets just yet.

Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 specs and features

The X90 Pro and X90 have the same 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Running the show is Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3 based on Android 13.

The X90 Pro has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main (Vivo is using the same 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor here as the X90 Pro Plus), 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. The X90 comes with a slightly watered-down 50MP main (IMX866), 12MP ultrawide, and another 12MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom. On the front, both phones have the same 32MP camera.

The X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The X90 gets a smaller 4,810mAh battery with the same 120W fast wired charging but drops wireless charging.

Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 global availability, prices

The X90 Pro and X90 Pro are launching first in Malaysia. The X90 will start at MYR 3,699 there while the X90 Pro will start at 4,999 MYR. Vivo plans to bring the X90 Pro to select European markets as well as an India and several Southeast Asian countries. The X90 will be launched in India and some other Asian markets.