Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch in India imminent, here are all the details

Vivo has started teasing the India launch of its flagship X90 series phones. We can expect the company to launch the X90 and X90 Pro in the country as soon as this month, though the exact date hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing. Both the X90 and X90 Pro were launched globally in February. The top-shelf X90 Pro Plus is a China-exclusive so far.

The India launch of the X90 series was confirmed at the time of global launch itself, but there was no word on proper timeline. While that stays true even now, Vivo has put up a dedicated product listing page announcing the imminent launch of the line-up with the tagline— coming soon. The listing makes it abundantly clear that the X90 Pro would be the hero product, so, it would be interesting to see if some surprises are in tow vis-à-vis X90 Pro Plus. Though if history is anything to go by, the X90 and X90 Pro is what we should expect largely.

The X90 and X90 Pro have the same 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, both phones come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Running the show is Vivo’s Funtouch OS 3 based on Android 13.

The X90 Pro has a more potent triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main (which is the 1-inch Sony IMX989), 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. The X90 comes with a slightly watered-down 50MP main (IMX866), 12MP ultrawide, and another 12MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom. On the front, both phones have the same 32MP camera.

The X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. The X90 gets a smaller 4,810mAh battery with the same 120W fast wired charging but drops wireless charging. Watch this space for more coverage.