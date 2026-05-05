Vivo is getting ready to launch its “Ultra” series in India for the first time, along with the new FE model. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE will be unveiled tomorrow at 12 PM. Both phones are expected to put a strong focus on cameras, while also offering solid performance and a premium look. Vivo has already confirmed that the cameras are tuned with ZEISS, aiming to deliver top-level photography.

The X300 FE comes in as a compact flagship, following the success of the X200 FE. On the other hand, the X300 Ultra is Vivo’s most premium offering so far and also its first “Ultra” model to launch in India.

Vivo x300 fe launch

Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300 Ultra India price (expected)

There’s no official word on India pricing for the Vivo X300 FE and Vivo X300 Ultra yet, but they’re clearly not going to be cheap. The X300 FE is expected to cost more than the X200 FE, which launched at Rs 54,999. As for the Vivo X300 Ultra, it’s expected to sit at the very top of Vivo’s lineup; it will be placed above the Vivo X300 Pro, which currently retails in India at Rs 1,09,999.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications:

The Vivo X300 Ultra comes with a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings, so it can handle water and dust without much worry.

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It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The phone uses OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and Vivo says it will provide 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates.

The device packs a 6,600mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging as well as 40W wireless charging.

For cameras, it includes a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It also supports 4K 120fps video recording with Dolby Vision and comes with ZEISS optics. On the front, there’s a 50MP camera for selfies.

Vivo will also sell a separate telephoto extender kit in two versions for those who want better zoom.

Vivo X300 FE specifications:

The X300 FE features a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 50MP front camera with a 90-degree field of view.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is expected to score over 3 million on AnTuTu, putting it alongside phones like the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R.

It comes with a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The phone will be available in Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple. After launch, both the X300 Ultra and X300 FE will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and other major retail stores.