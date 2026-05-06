Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE Launch Live: Vivo is all set for the launch of the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE in India. These smartphones are expected to be an addition to the company’s premium lineup and arrive as more ambitious options than the standard Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, which were launched in India last year. While the X300 FE is expected to target buyers looking for a compact flagship experience, the X300 Ultra is expected to enter the ultra-premium segment and take on rivals such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The launch event will take place in Delhi today, and Vivo will livestream the announcement through its official social media channels and YouTube platform.

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE expected India price:

Pricing hasn’t been officially announced yet, but early leaks suggest the Vivo X300 FE could be priced around Rs 70,000, while the Vivo X300 Ultra may come in at roughly Rs 1,30,000. That said, these figures aren’t confirmed, so it’s best to wait for the official details.

Vivo X300 Ultra specifications:

In terms of display, it will feature a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, under the hood, the Vivo X300 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will run on Vivo’s latest Orsed on Android 16.

In terms of camera, the device will sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The camera system will carry ZEISS branding and support advanced features like 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision. For selfies and video calls, the phone will house a 50MP front camera.

The Vivo X300 Ultra will be backed by a 6,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 FE specifications:

The Vivo X300 FE sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It comes with a 50MP selfie shooter with a 90-degree field of view.

The smartphone houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. It will be available in an exclusive Urban Olive colour for Indian customers, alongside Noir Black and Lilac Purple colour options.

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Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE launch live updates: Expected India price, camera features, design, and more