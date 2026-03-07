At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Vivo displayed another device from its X300 lineup, even though most attention focused on the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra. Various leaks suggested that a different model, believed to be the Vivo X300 Max, was also shown on the event floor. Leaked Vivo X300 Max Photos Reveal Distinct Zeiss Camera Setup The mysterious phone appeared in a presentation about MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, but Vivo did not officially confirm which unit it was.

Roland Quandt, an editor at WinFuture, suggested that this unknown device might be the yet-to-be-announced X300 Max. One of the photos shared by Quandt shows the device marked with the internal code V2548A.

Vivo X300 Max at #MWC26 (in a suit)



[image or embed] — Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) 4 March 2026 at 21:08

X300 Ultra is set to officially debut in China later this month:

Meanwhile, the X300 Ultra is set to officially debut in China later this month. A wider global release is expected at some point this year. Another image of the device shows that the Vivo X300 Max still features Zeiss branding on its rear camera assembly.

The setup seems to include two lenses on either side of the logo, with a third camera above them. It is still unclear if there is a fourth sensor in the module. The model number recently showed up in China’s 3C certification database, which revealed that the phone supports 90W fast wired charging. Reports say that the handset will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, the same processor expected in other devices within the X300 lineup.

Photos shared on Weibo by Vivo executive Han Bo Xiao appear to show the same device, raising more speculation that the smartphone seen at MWC 2026 could be the Vivo X300 Max. Han Bo Xiao also pointed out that Vivo is working on a new AI-powered camera system designed to make photography easier and more automated. According to the executive, this imaging solution, developed with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 and Vivo’s V3+ processor, will be included in the company’s upcoming smartphone models.

Market Highlights:

India’s smartphone shipments dropped 4% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 2025. This decline happened mainly because of the usual post-festive demand slowdown. It was also affected by price hikes due to rising memory costs. In terms of volume, vivo led the Indian market with a 25% share.

This success was supported by strong sales of its Y-series models and a wide offline distribution network. The ultra-premium segment, priced above INR 45,000, reached a record 17% share in Q4 2025. This trend shows the ongoing shift toward premium products in the market.

Apple’s iPhone 16 remained the most shipped device in India for the third straight quarter. It received support from targeted promotions and effective channel strategies during the festive season. Meanwhile, Nothing experienced a 32% YoY growth in shipments in Q4 2025. The brand benefited from its growing offline retail presence and continues to stand out with a simple user interface, dependable connectivity, and unique design.