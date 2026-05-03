May 2026 is shaping up to be a big month for phone launches. Budget, mid-range, and flagship models are all coming out, so there’s something for everyone. The Vivo X300 FE is one of the highly anticipated releases, and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is another solid option. If you’re in the market for a premium flagship packed with features or just need a dependable mid-range phone without spending too much, you’ll have plenty of choices this month.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE

Vivo is set to roll out its X300 FE and X300 Ultra in the first week of May, marking two major upcoming launches. The X300 Ultra is a top flagship with better cameras than the Pro. Its back has a huge round camera area that sticks out from the big 200MP main lens and telephoto. It gives 3.7x real zoom and up to 105x digital.

It also has a 50MP ultrawide on the back. For selfies and video chats, a 50MP camera in the punch-hole front. This phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip—the best mobile processor out there now. Plus, a huge 7,000mAh battery powers the tall 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED screen with 144Hz refresh.

Vivo X300 FE launching in India on May 6

India should get the X300 FE with the exact same specs as Europe’s version—leaks, teasers, and official nods all say so.

It comes with a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED screen at 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh, and a super-accurate ultrasonic fingerprint scanner right under the display. Under the hood, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip (great mid-top-tier pick), up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

OnePlus Nord CE6, CE 6 Lite

OnePlus is launching two new phones in India on May 7: the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite. The Nord CE 6 is the more premium of the two.

The Nord CE 6 runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which aims to handle everyday tasks and light gaming without breaking a sweat. The display is 1.5K with 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and it can hit 144FPS in games, so gaming looks smooth.

The real standout here is the battery—8,000mAh is huge, a solid upgrade from the Nord CE 5’s 7,100mAh, and it’ll easily last you two days with normal use.

For cameras, there’s a 50MP main sensor with dual-axis OIS to stabilize shots and record crisp 4K video. The 32MP front camera is solid for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE Lite launch

The Nord CE 6 Lite uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chip. It scores over 10,30,000 on AnTuTu, which translates to smooth performance for everyday use and casual gaming. You’ll hit 144FPS in lighter games like Subway Surfers, but heavier shooters like BGMI and COD Mobile drop to 90FPS. It’s not as powerful as the regular Nord CE 6, but it still delivers a decent gaming experience for the price.

The display is flat with a 144Hz refresh rate—that’s pretty rare at this price point. The 7,000mAh battery is also substantial. Camera setup mirrors the Nord CE 6: 50MP main rear camera and 32MP front camera.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra launched in China back in April and is heading to India next month, though Oppo hasn’t announced the exact date yet. It’s genuinely one of the best flagship phones you can buy right now, mainly because of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor that powers it—you get blazing-fast performance without the battery drain.

The display is seriously impressive: a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with QHD+ sharpness and 144Hz refresh rate. The brightness is no joke either, hitting 3600 nits at its peak. It ships with Android 16 and Oppo’s committed to five major OS updates, which means you’ll get support all the way through to Android 21.

The camera system is where this phone really stands out. You get four rear cameras: a 200MP main shooter, plus two periscope zooms (a 200MP 3x and a 50MP 10x), and a 50MP ultra-wide.

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Battery-wise, the 7,050mAh capacity can easily get you through a full day of normal use. Connectivity-wise, it’s got Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2.