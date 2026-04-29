Vivo has started teasing its upcoming Vivo X300 FE ahead of the official launch on May 6, giving a clearer idea of what to expect. The phone is being positioned as a compact flagship, combining high-end features with a smaller, more practical design. The device focuses on everyday usability, strong camera performance, built-in AI tools, and smooth overall performance.

As per details shared on Vivo’s newsroom, the X300 FE comes with a 6.31-inch display, which is designed for easy single-handed use. The smaller size should make daily tasks like texting, scrolling, or taking photos more comfortable.

The phone will also be available in a range of colours, including Urban Olive, Lilac Purple, and Noir Black, and features a refreshed camera module to give it a distinct look.

Vivo X300 FE: Chipset

In terms of performance, the X300 FE is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, aimed at handling heavy tasks and smooth multitasking. It packs a large 6500mAh battery, along with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Vivo has also included its Origin Smooth Engine, which is meant to keep performance stable over time.

Vivo X300 FE: 50MP telephoto camera

The device includes a 50MP telephoto camera developed in partnership with ZEISS. The camera setup includes 3x optical zoom, with digital zoom stretching up to 10x while keeping things reasonably sharp. There’s also a telephoto extender that lets you shoot at around 200mm equivalent—handy if you’re trying to grab distant shots of skylines, concerts, or portraits without having to physically move closer.

On the portrait side, you get a bunch of focal length options: 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 100mm. That’s actually pretty useful because it means you can decide how tight or wide you want your framing to be, rather than being stuck with whatever the standard portrait mode gives you. Some people like that wider look; others prefer zooming in tight. This just gives you the choice.

Vivo X300 FE: AI features

On the software side, Vivo is adding several AI-powered camera features. Users can shoot high-resolution images and apply different styles like Mist, Phoenix, Sunlight, and Snowy. There are also editing tools such as AI Erase, AI Image Expander, AI Audio Noise Eraser, and AI Magic Move, all designed to let users tweak photos and audio directly on the device.