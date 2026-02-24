The Vivo V series has always prioritised camera performance over any other aspect, and that has made it popular amongst the masses. For 2026, the Vivo V70 Elite tries to redefine what this series is about, especially at a time when phone prices are skyrocketing due to various supply chain constraints. With an older flagship chip at the helm, the V70 Elite addresses concerns about premium-grade processing power while still offering a good camera experience. With a starting price of Rs 51,999, it begs us to wonder whether you need to invest more in the highly appreciated Vivo X300.

For 2026, the ‘Elite’ nametag suggests Vivo’s intentions of pushing the V series further up the status ladder, challenging the likes of the Google Pixel 10a, iPhone 16e, OnePlus 15R and all other phones that abide by the ‘flagship killer’ theory. The Vivo V70 Elite doesn’t care about that – it simply wants to deliver a fancy user experience. Does it deliver? Let’s find out.

Vivo V70 Elite: What’s it like to use?

Unlike the striking camera-inspired design of the vivo X300 series, the V70 Elite takes inspiration from the iPhone 16 Pro – the triple camera ornamentation and the overall shape of the phone look no different from Apple’s design. While the design is handsome, the lack of originality makes it boring, especially knowing what the brand can do with its X series flagships. Nonetheless, the V70 Elite boasts top-tier durability with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smooth matte finish is luxurious to touch. The in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is fast and reliable, enhanced with 3D anti-spoofing for added security.

The display in itself is among the best features, too. The 6.59-inch AMOLED panel gets bright enough, even under harsh lighting conditions. The colours are vibrant yet natural, viewing angles are excellent, and outdoor legibility is good. The slim bezels and flat edges contribute to an immersive, modern screen experience – ideal for media consumption and gaming.

How does the Vivo V70 Elite perform?

The V70 Elite runs OriginOs 6 based on Android 16.

Performance here is taken care of by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is a noticeable upgrade from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 in the base V70. This is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. With this combination of potent specifications, the V70 Elite handles demanding tasks like gaming, multi-app usage simultaneously, photo editing, and long hours of camera usage. We did not observe any major thermal throttling during our use period. Stereo speakers provide loud, immersive audio for media.

As far as the software experience, Vivo has stepped up the game with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 – something we experience on the Vivo X300. OriginOS 6 is currently one of the nicer custom Android experiences we recommend to our readers, since it ensures smooth animations, customisable elements like dynamic wallpapers and Origin Island (a Dynamic Island-style feature for live app updates), and useful AI tools. The OS-hardware optimisation is top-notch and never did the V70 Elite break a sweat during our testing phase. Vivo promises four major OS upgrades and six years of security patches, which ensures longevity. The presence of too many pre-installed apps remains an eyesore and concern for privacy but this isn’t an isolated case anymore in 2026 with premium smartphones – a majority of smartphone brands pre-load bloatware.

Is the Vivo V70 Elite a good pocket camera?

The short answer is yes. The camera system on the V70 Elite is Zeiss-tuned, with the 50MP primary camera ensuring sharp and vibrant images with good dynamic range in daylight, with the colour stage being slightly on the saturated side. The telephoto lens with its 3x optical zoom delivers good-looking portraits and zoomed shots, offering decent details and edge detection. However, it relies on AI post-processing for sharpening the details, and occasionally, that reduces the final quality, especially in low-light conditions.

Still carries the Zeiss branding on the back.

The ultrawide camera is average, with some softness and distortion compared to competitors. The camera app’s plethora of features, including the fancy ‘Film Camera’ mode offering pretty filters and frame designs to customise the final output.

Selfies from the front camera are solid with a wide field of view for group shots. Video recording is smooth with good stabilisation, though low-light performance could be refined further with occasional noise.

Has Vivo solved the battery life concerns?

Battery life is excellent, thanks to good OS-level optimisation and a 6,500mAh cell that comfortably lasts a full day or more with moderate to heavy use — social media, streaming, navigation, and calls. The 90W fast charging (via the in-box charging adapter) juices it up quickly, reaching full from low levels in under an hour.

Should you buy the Vivo V70 Elite?

The Vivo V70 Elite earns top scores for its premium build quality, a vibrant display, reliable performance, and exceptional battery endurance. The camera performance is still the core reason why you should consider the V70 Elite, considering the superior image processing tricks that most of its rivals lack. The ultrawide camera is sub-par, and software bloat could be trimmed further, but these are usual prices to pay for a midrange phone. The overall user experience is pleasant, which isn’t a common sight in what the rest of the competition offers at this price range.

Hence, if you want an all-rounder premium smartphone without spending a fortune, the Vivo V70 Elite is worth considering.