Vivo has officially launched the V70 Elite in India as the premium variant in its refreshed V-series lineup, marking the first time a V-series device features a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. Launched alongside the standard Vivo V70, the Elite model targets premium customers seeking flagship-grade processing, a massive battery, and advanced Zeiss-tuned cameras. The V70 Elite sits underneath the recently launched Vivo X300, which belongs to the brand’s flagship series.

Vivo V70 Elite price at a glance

The Vivo V70 Elite is priced aggressively to compete in the sub-Rs 65,000 category:

– 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 51,999

– 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 56,999

– 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 61,999

It is available in three colour options, which include Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black. Pre-bookings are open immediately, with full sales commencing on February 26, 2026, through vivo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo V70 Elite key specifications at a glance

The Vivo V70 Elite features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 459ppi pixel density, slim 1.25mm bezels, and support for 1.07 billion colours — delivering vibrant visuals, excellent outdoor legibility, and smooth scrolling/gaming.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC (4nm process), paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for faster app loading, multitasking, and gaming performance. This marks a significant upgrade over the standard V70’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

Photography remains a strong suit with a triple rear camera system co-engineered with Zeiss:

– 50MP main sensor with OIS (1/1.6-inch)

– 50MP Zeiss Night Telephoto (claimed largest in segment)

– 8MP ultrawide lens

The front camera is a 50MP Zeiss selfie shooter with a wide 92-degree field of view. AI enhancements include AI Floral, AI Weather Magic, and AI Holi Portrait modes for creative effects, plus 4K 60fps video recording.

The battery life aspect is a standout feature on the device: – a 6,500mAh cell supports 90W FlashCharge and multi-scenario bypass charging to minimise heat during intensive tasks while plugged in. Vivo claims up to 11 hours of navigation, 40 hours of video playback, or six hours of 4K 60fps recording on a full charge. While it isn’t as large as the OnePlus 15R’s 7,400mAh battery, this should suffice for most casual users.

Other notable features include IP68 + IP69 dust/water resistance, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner 2.0 for fast and secure unlocking, an X-axis linear motor for enhanced haptic feedback, and Android 16-based OriginOS 6 with six years of software updates.

Vivo V70 Elite: Where does it sit in the market

The Vivo V70 Elite differentiates itself from the standard V70 primarily through the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, while sharing the same display, camera system, battery, charging speeds, and design (flat edges, square camera module, aerospace-grade aluminium frame). It positions itself against rivals like the OnePlus 15R and Vivo’s own X200T, offering a balanced mix of performance, endurance, and imaging in the premium mid-range segment.