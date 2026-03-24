I tested the newly launched Vivo V70 5G after having spent time with the Vivo V60 5G last year, and it’s clear that Vivo has finally paid attention to its winning formula rather than completely changing it. The phone focuses heavily on display and camera aspects while maintaining a balanced overall experience. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 45,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 49,999 — that’s a steep hike in price owing to the chip shortage factor in the smartphone industry. It seems that 2026 is the year when we need to shell out more money for midrange phones.

But does the increase in price amount to a superior user experience? The Vivo V70 Elite had already impressed us with its all-around capabilities as a premium midrange offering. As for the vanilla V70, here’s how it fared in my usage for a couple of weeks.

Display

The Vivo V70 5G offers an excellent display experience, featuring a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a punch-hole design and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel gets adequately bright in harsh sunlight, with Vivo claiming up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and I found outdoor visibility to be excellent.

Vivo V70 5G has a 6.59 inch AMOLED display

The display also supports a wide P3 colour gamut, which results in deep blacks and punchy colours. Watching videos, scrolling through social media, or even gaming feels immersive. The combination of brightness and colour accuracy makes it one of the better displays in this segment.

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Camera

Vivo’s V series has always been camera-focused, and the V70 continues that trend. The phone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom), and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is a 50MP sensor capable of 4K video recording at 60fps.

Vivo V70 5g has Zeiss branded camera.

In my usage, portrait shots from the telephoto lens turned out punchy and imparted a ‘touched-up’ feeling. Low-light photography was also impressive for a phone of its class, with sharp and good detail retention. The photos look nice overall, and for casual photographers, there should be ample room to play. However, the selfie camera tends to over-whiten images and loses detail when zooming in.

Performance

The Vivo V70 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. In daily use, the phone felt smooth and responsive. App launches were quick, and multitasking instances, like scrolling Instagram reels while on a video call, worked well without observable lags or stutters. Vivo’s OriginOS 6 is well optimised for the hardware and offers a reasonably pleasant experience with loads customisation features and the timely software update policy works in its favour. There’s a lack of rich AI features that you see on most premium phones but considering the rest of the category, it is hardly worth complaining.

Despite having a midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Vivo V70 can game decently too. Short gaming sessions in demanding titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Real Racing 3 (you can’t play this game anymore) delivered consistent frame rates of around 60fps, and the performance remained stable without abnormal heating.

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Battery

The phone relies on a 6,500mAh battery, which helped the phone easily last two days on moderate usage patterns. Even when I pushed it with heavy usage, watching a full season of a web series on Netflix and then playing Call of Duty: Mobile, the phone still had enough charge left for the next day.

The standout feature here is the 90W fast charger included in the box, which makes topping up the large battery quick and convenient.

Design

The Vivo V70 5G features an all-metal design, and it feels premium to hold. The phone has an iPhone-inspired boxy shape with slightly curved edges, and flat sides, which improves grip while maintaining a modern look.

Compared to competitors like the Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, the V70 stands out with its cleaner and more refined design language.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the Vivo V70 5G is clearly a camera and display-centric device, excelling in both these departments. It also offers a capable processor and a premium design, making it a strong value-for-money package in its segment. The absence of significant AI features in 2026 feels like a miss, though not a deal breaker.

Overall, if your priority is photography and display quality, the Vivo V70 5G is an easy recommendation in this price range.