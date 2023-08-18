Vivo V29e with 64MP OIS dual rear camera setup to launch in India on August 28

Vivo V29e India launch date is out. The V29e will launch in India on August 28, Vivo announced today. It appears to be a watered-down V29 with a big focus on design and cameras. To that effect, the V29e is confirmed to have a sleek and premium-looking design— possibly with a colour-changing back panel, too— and 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup in addition to a 50-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

Vivo says the V29e will weigh just 180.5g and boast of a “58.7-degree screen curvature that offers stunning display and an ergonomic grip.” The 64-megpaixel main camera on the back will be aided by optical image stabilisation while the 50-megappixel selfie camera will have eye autofocus. Colour-wise, the V29e will be offered in a choice of red and black/gray. Further details are awaited.

The Vivo V29e will be sold across offline and online Vivo store as well as through Flipkart.

In related news, Vivo has launched the V29 phone globally and announced that it is headed to India in the days to come, though an exact date of launch is yet to be revealed.

The Vivo V29 has a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB of RAM (8GB additional using virtual memory expansion), e-SIM support, and a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The V29 offers IP68 dust and water resistance as well and an Ultra Large VC Bionic Cooling System. For photography, it has a 50MP main camera sensor with optically stabilised lens. On the front, it has a 59MP selfie camera with autofocus.

The V29e, as the name suggests, belongs to the same line-up as far as numbering is concerned. It is set to be a more affordable version, the exact price of which will be disclosed on August 28. Watch this space for more updates.

